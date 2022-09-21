Veteran, law enforcement officer runs for Webb County Constable Pct. One

LAREDO, TX . (KGNS) - A man known to the community is asking for them to remember him when they head to the ballot box this November.

Luis Tinajero is no stranger to the community; he’s a former lieutenant for the police department.

After retiring he served under constable for precinct three.

He also served in the military.

He is running as an independent and write-in candidate.

Tinajero says he has a lot of years of real-time experience.

“I offer a lot of years of real time experience. Not just book experience but actual theory and application. Also, I’m part of another precinct, so that experience I’m trying to bring over to precinct one. I’m trying to offer precinct one a different approach, precinct one needs a lot of help. We lost a lot of trust in precinct one because of the recent activities so we’re trying to bring some integrity back”, said Tinajero.

The seat was left vacant after the resignation of Rudy Rodriguez before his conviction on federal prostitution charges.

Early voting begins Oct. 24.

