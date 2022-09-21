Shop Local
Woman struck by vehicle in central Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that left a woman in serious condition.

The accident happened on Wednesday morning at around 7:54 a.m. at the intersection of Galveston and Sanders.

Paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a 47-year-old woman lying on the street with multiple injuries.

The woman was transported to LMC.

