Woman struck by vehicle in central Laredo
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that left a woman in serious condition.
The accident happened on Wednesday morning at around 7:54 a.m. at the intersection of Galveston and Sanders.
Paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a 47-year-old woman lying on the street with multiple injuries.
The woman was transported to LMC.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.