Woman struck by vehicle in central Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that left a woman in serious condition.

The accident happened on Wednesday morning at around 7:54 a.m. at the intersection of Galveston and Sanders.

Paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a 47-year-old woman lying on the street with multiple injuries.

The woman was transported to LMC.

