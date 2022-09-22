Clean up along the river causes concern

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An area by the river is raising a few eyebrows. Under the railroad bridge near the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo, the area has been cleared, including vegetation that grows along the river.

But who is doing the cleanup?

According to the city of Laredo, the job was done by a contractor hired by the Border Patrol. The city says this is a “selective cleaning” of the area. Both the city and Border Patrol have a license agreement for this kind of work.

KGNS has reached out to environmental groups who were concerned by it.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.