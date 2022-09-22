DPS finds 50 undocumetned immigrants inside trailer

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Over four dozen undocumented immigrants are found inside a tractor trailer.

On Sept. 21st at around 9 p.m. troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a suspected human smuggling attempt in north Laredo.

During their investigation, they found 37 men, 11 women and two juveniles inside the trailer.

All were determined to be undocumented from Guatemala, El Salvador, Mexico, Honduras, and Columbia.

Michael Young Cortez, 61, of Dallas, and Dario Rodriguez, 20, of Guanajuato, Mexico were arrested and charged with human smuggling.

DPS will continue to investigate.

