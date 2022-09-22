Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

DPS finds 50 undocumetned immigrants inside trailer

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Over four dozen undocumented immigrants are found inside a tractor trailer.

On Sept. 21st at around 9 p.m. troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a suspected human smuggling attempt in north Laredo.

During their investigation, they found 37 men, 11 women and two juveniles inside the trailer.

All were determined to be undocumented from Guatemala, El Salvador, Mexico, Honduras, and Columbia.

Michael Young Cortez, 61, of Dallas, and Dario Rodriguez, 20, of Guanajuato, Mexico were arrested and charged with human smuggling.

DPS will continue to investigate.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Three vehicle crash reported on I-35
Three vehicle crash reported on I-35
Woman injured after auto pedestrian accident on Galveston Street
Woman struck by vehicle in central Laredo
Constable Rudy Rodriguez resigns
Former Webb County Constable to spend a year in federal prison

Latest News

File photo: Meth
Drug traffickers sent to prison for transporting narcotics in car batteries
Former soldiers sentenced for transporting migrants
File photo: TAMIU
TAMIU hosts retrospective for late Laredo artist
Pets Alive Laredo helps reunite Venezuelan family with lost puppy
Pets Alive Laredo helps reunite Venezuelan family with lost puppy