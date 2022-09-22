Shop Local
Fall has begun but the heat doesn’t seem to leave

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning its the start of fall but we aren’t quite yet done with the 90 degree temperatures.

Today mostly sunny and warm a high of 97s.

A muggy night with a low of 72.

For the remainder of the week drier conditions highs in the upper 90s and lows in the 70s .

Early next week with the return of moisture there’s a slight chances of rain; also highs will drop into the low 90s and a low in the upper 60s.

Have a great start to your day.

