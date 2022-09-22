Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

A Fall-like Airmass is Passing by to the North

By Richard Berler
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A much cooler airmass is missing our part of Texas as it moves east across the central and northern Great Plains and Mississippi Valley to the east coast of the U.S. We remain under a somewhat drier hot airmass. Dry air aloft mixes in with the stirring of the lower atmosphere with daytime heating. This has lowered afternoon humidity. Somewhat more moist air from the gulf will begin to edge into south Texas during the weekend with a slight chance of widely scattered showers with the afternoon arrival of the sea breeze. Most places will stay dry, and we will continue to see plenty of sunshine.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Three vehicle crash reported on I-35
Three vehicle crash reported on I-35
Woman injured after auto pedestrian accident on Galveston Street
Woman struck by vehicle in central Laredo
Webb County Constable Rudy Rodriguez
Former Webb County Constable to spend a year in federal prison

Latest News

warm and mostly sunny skies
Fall has begun but the heat doesn’t seem to leave
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Still Hot, but Lower Afternoon Humidity
Drier conditions.
Sunny day
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Hotter and Drier