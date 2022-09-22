A Fall-like Airmass is Passing by to the North

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A much cooler airmass is missing our part of Texas as it moves east across the central and northern Great Plains and Mississippi Valley to the east coast of the U.S. We remain under a somewhat drier hot airmass. Dry air aloft mixes in with the stirring of the lower atmosphere with daytime heating. This has lowered afternoon humidity. Somewhat more moist air from the gulf will begin to edge into south Texas during the weekend with a slight chance of widely scattered showers with the afternoon arrival of the sea breeze. Most places will stay dry, and we will continue to see plenty of sunshine.

