Former Webb County Constable to spend a year in federal prison

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A former Webb County Constable will spend several months in federal prison.

Back in March, Webb County Constable for Precinct 1 Rodolfo “Rudy” Rodriguez, Jr. entered a plea deal.

The case is linked to a charge for enticing a foreign person to engage in prostitution.

Rodriguez was sentenced to 12 months and one day followed by five years of supervised release.

As part of the conditions, he is to have not contact with the victim.

The sentencing took place in Houston.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.