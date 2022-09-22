Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Former Webb County Constable to spend a year in federal prison

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A former Webb County Constable will spend several months in federal prison.

Back in March, Webb County Constable for Precinct 1 Rodolfo “Rudy” Rodriguez, Jr. entered a plea deal.

The case is linked to a charge for enticing a foreign person to engage in prostitution.

Rodriguez was sentenced to 12 months and one day followed by five years of supervised release.

As part of the conditions, he is to have not contact with the victim.

The sentencing took place in Houston.

