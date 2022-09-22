Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo police: Man wanted for firing shots near some bars in northeast Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department and Laredo Crime Stoppers are looking for a man who allegedly fired shots near some bars in northeast Laredo.

It happened on Saturday, September 27, when officers heard several shots fired by the 6400 block of Cresent Loop. Officers located the suspect’s vehicle and identified the suspect as 24-year-old Ulysses Alejandro Flores.

Ulysses Alejandro Flores wanted by Laredo police
Ulysses Alejandro Flores wanted by Laredo police(Laredo Police Department)

Flores is facing a $50,000 bond. If anyone has any information on Perez, please contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS or by downloading the Crime Stoppers P3 app to be eligible for a cash reward.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Woman injured after auto pedestrian accident on Galveston Street
Woman struck by vehicle in central Laredo
Three vehicle crash reported on I-35
Three vehicle crash reported on I-35
Tony Moreno vs. the city of Laredo
Tony Moreno vs. the city of Laredo

Latest News

Three vehicle crash reported on I-35
Three vehicle crash reported on I-35
Haitian Migrant crisis continues in Nuevo Laredo
Haitian Migrant crisis continues in Nuevo Laredo
Congressman Cuellar weighs in on busing migrants from Laredo
Congressman Cuellar weighs in on busing migrants from Laredo
DPS: Rental homes being used as stash houses
DPS: Rental homes being used as stash houses