Laredo police: Man wanted for firing shots near some bars in northeast Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department and Laredo Crime Stoppers are looking for a man who allegedly fired shots near some bars in northeast Laredo.

It happened on Saturday, September 27, when officers heard several shots fired by the 6400 block of Cresent Loop. Officers located the suspect’s vehicle and identified the suspect as 24-year-old Ulysses Alejandro Flores.

Ulysses Alejandro Flores wanted by Laredo police (Laredo Police Department)

Flores is facing a $50,000 bond. If anyone has any information on Perez, please contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS or by downloading the Crime Stoppers P3 app to be eligible for a cash reward.

