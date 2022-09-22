Man accused of killing Gracy Espinoza appears in court

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been two years since Gracy Espinoza was killed along with her unborn baby and the mother continues to demand justice for her daughter.

On Thursday Joel David Chavez, the man accused of killing Espinoza appeared for his court hearing at the 111th District Court.

Chavez’s attorney Roberto Balli spoke on his behalf.

Balli says they have requested an extension after new evidence was discovered during the case.

“They gathered phone evidence, they gathered DNA, they’ve done searches and all of that, they are looking at everything that they have with both of these new evidence”, said Balli. “Nothing shows that Mr. Chavez committed any crime. I think the evidence shows the contrary, that the victim was with another man that night and that she was with somebody, that person, although the state initially looked into that, they discounted it and didn’t follow through the investigation.”

Balli says that the trial may not happen anytime soon since new evidence is still coming to light

He believes that it might take place next year.

Although displeased, Judge Monica Notzon granted an extension for the hearing which will happen on Oct. 3.

