Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Mother, boyfriend charged after severely bruised baby dies, sheriff says

Cassandra Clautu is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. Philip Coker is charged with...
Cassandra Clautu is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. Philip Coker is charged with homicide.(Richland County Sheriff’s Department)
By Nevin Smith and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A mother and her boyfriend are facing charges after the death of her severely bruised baby was ruled a homicide.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said deputies were called to an area hospital on Sept. 6 after staff reported an unresponsive 4-month-old baby. Investigators noticed bruises on the baby’s back, arms, legs and ears.

The child was placed on life support and was pronounced brain dead on Sept. 8.

An autopsy on Sept. 9 found the baby had a rib fracture, severe brain and eye hemorrhaging, and bruises across the body.

The mother, Cassandra Clautu, told deputies her boyfriend, Philip Coker, was watching the child and woke up to find the baby unresponsive.

Clautu was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, and Coker was charged with homicide. Both were booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Further investigation found the baby had been injured during a prior incident. Investigators said Clautu did not seek medical treatment for the baby at the time.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Three vehicle crash reported on I-35
Three vehicle crash reported on I-35
Woman injured after auto pedestrian accident on Galveston Street
Woman struck by vehicle in central Laredo
Webb County Constable Rudy Rodriguez
Former Webb County Constable to spend a year in federal prison

Latest News

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said its rescue team rescued 46 cats and kittens from filthy...
Rescuers seize nearly 50 cats living in deplorable conditions, animal shelter says
Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a media briefing at...
Pentagon lays out new food, housing programs for troops
FEMA heads to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona made landfall.
Biden vows US won’t walk away from storm-struck Puerto Rico
FILE - Abortion-rights protestors march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State...
Indiana abortion clinics reopening after judge blocks ban
Cars pass a monument marking the border between the United States and Canada on Wednesday,...
Official: Canada to drop COVID-19 vaccine mandate at border Sept. 30