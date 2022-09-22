Pets Alive Laredo helps reunite Venezuelan family with lost puppy

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Venezuelan family is expected to be whole again after they were separated from their four-legged family member at the border.

Little Chiripa the Chihuahua has been without her family for roughly five months, but soon she will homeward bound.

Back in February, the Milano Family spent several months traveling from Venezuela to America with nothing but the clothes on their backs and their faithful companion Chiripa in hopes of obtaining asylum.

On May 8, the family arrived at the Border Patrol checkpoint in Del Rio. While the mother, father and daughter went through the processing system, their four-legged family member was removed and taken to an area animal shelter leaving the family heartbroken.

Torn up over being away from their companion, the mother Esther took to social media to try to ask for help locating the dog.

Through the power of social media, Mary Bender of Pets Alive Laredo was able to do some digging and find out what happened to their puppy Chiripa.

After several phone calls to the animal shelters in Del Rio Ms. Bender discovered that the Chihuahua was taken into the shelter and given up for adoption.

“They had to recover the dog from the person that had adopted her and so that took four months because we started making phone calls in the middle of May and I got a call from animal control that the dog had been recovered and I picked her up this past Wednesday”, said Bender.

Since the recovery of the dog, Bender says she has been in constant communication with the family and they are more than grateful to know the dog is alive and will soon be coming home.

Ms. Bender says the puppy needs to be taken to make sure she is up to date on all her vaccinations. Once that has been taken care of, Bender will find a way to get someone to transport Chiripa to the Bronx.

While Pets Alive Laredo specializes in helping pets and animals in Laredo, their abilities are not limited to the Gateway City.

Bender says they help transport animals to other areas of the country who may want to provide them with a loving home.

Since the organization is a nonprofit, they heavily depend on monetary donations from the community to continue to pay for the work they do.

Ray Lozano one of the board members says they are working on several fundraising events in the future that include a golf tournament and even selling calendars.

As for littler Chiripa, if all goes well, she will be reunited with her family who now live in the Bronx by early or Mid-October.

