Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

TAMIU hosts retrospective for late Laredo artist

File photo: TAMIU
File photo: TAMIU(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A retrospective of paintings by the late Laredo artist Julie Shaifer Watson will be on display at TAMIU.

The university will host a special opening and reception honoring Watson at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 22 in the Sue and Radcliffe Killam Library gallery. Watson’s family members will be in attendance. The retrospective includes some 16 works for viewing.

Watson’s distinctive style earned her multiple awards. Her works remain aggressively sought after and grace art lovers’ collections, homes, and businesses everywhere.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Three vehicle crash reported on I-35
Three vehicle crash reported on I-35
Woman injured after auto pedestrian accident on Galveston Street
Woman struck by vehicle in central Laredo
Constable Rudy Rodriguez resigns
Former Webb County Constable to spend a year in federal prison

Latest News

DPS finds 50 undocumetned immigrants inside trailer
DPS finds 50 undocumetned immigrants inside trailer
File photo: Meth
Drug traffickers sent to prison for transporting narcotics in car batteries
Former soldiers sentenced for transporting migrants
Pets Alive Laredo helps reunite Venezuelan family with lost puppy
Pets Alive Laredo helps reunite Venezuelan family with lost puppy