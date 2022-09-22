TAMIU hosts retrospective for late Laredo artist

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A retrospective of paintings by the late Laredo artist Julie Shaifer Watson will be on display at TAMIU.

The university will host a special opening and reception honoring Watson at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 22 in the Sue and Radcliffe Killam Library gallery. Watson’s family members will be in attendance. The retrospective includes some 16 works for viewing.

Watson’s distinctive style earned her multiple awards. Her works remain aggressively sought after and grace art lovers’ collections, homes, and businesses everywhere.

