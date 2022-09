LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported on a Laredo highway Thursday morning.

According to Laredo Police a three-vehicle accident on I-35 near exit 1A has caused the closure of two southbound lanes.

No word on any injuries at the moment.

Authorities are advising motorists to drive with caution.

