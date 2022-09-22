UISD begins to enforce dress code policy

Shop Local
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United ISD has started enforcing its dress code policy. This came after the district gave parents a grace period for parents to comply due to supply shortages.

UISD officials say the first time a student does not comply with the dress code they will be asked to change and will be able to call their parents to bring them the appropriate items.

Linda Mireles, the assistant principal at United Middle School, said, “After four or five chances if the student continues not to adhere, we always contact the parent first. We need to be proactive and make sure that the parent knows that the child is out of compliance with the dress code. If after several opportunities, the child is still being defiant or is not following school policy for the dress code, we can go ahead and proceed with disciplinary consequences for insubordination. Of course, that is the last thing that we want to do because of the dress code.”

Click here for a full list of the student dress code guidelines.

For more headlines. click here.

