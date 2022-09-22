Webb County Heritage Foundation to screen Cantinflas film

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The Webb County Heritage Foundation is inviting the community to enjoy one of Mexico’s silver screen legend, ‘Cantinflas’.

The organization will screen Mario Moreno’s 1957 film, “El Bolero de Raquel”.

The movie revolves around a shoe-shiner who inadvertently becomes the guardian of a young boy.

The event will take place on Friday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. on the patio of the Border Heritage Museum which is located at 810 Zaragoza St.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Seating will be available.

For more information, contact the Webb County Heritage Foundation online at webbheritage.org, or call 956-727-0977.

