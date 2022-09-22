Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Webb County Heritage Foundation to screen Cantinflas film

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The Webb County Heritage Foundation is inviting the community to enjoy one of Mexico’s silver screen legend, ‘Cantinflas’.

The organization will screen Mario Moreno’s 1957 film, “El Bolero de Raquel”.

The movie revolves around a shoe-shiner who inadvertently becomes the guardian of a young boy.

The event will take place on Friday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. on the patio of the Border Heritage Museum which is located at 810 Zaragoza St.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Seating will be available.

For more information, contact the Webb County Heritage Foundation online at webbheritage.org, or call 956-727-0977.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Three vehicle crash reported on I-35
Three vehicle crash reported on I-35
Woman injured after auto pedestrian accident on Galveston Street
Woman struck by vehicle in central Laredo
Webb County Constable Rudy Rodriguez
Former Webb County Constable to spend a year in federal prison

Latest News

TAMIU presentation
TAMIU hosts retrospective for late Laredo artist
Soldiers arrested for human smuggling
Former soldiers sentenced for transporting migrants
Former Webb County Constable to spend a year in federal prison
Webb County Heritage Foundation to screen Cantinflas film
Webb County Heritage Foundation to screen Cantinflas film