City of Laredo unveils Panthers Avenue

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and United South celebrated the dedication of a new avenue.

In front of students, faculty and staff of United South, the city unveiled Panthers Avenue.

The sign was installed at the intersection of Tampico and Los Presidents Avenue.

It was determined back in May by Laredo City Council to dedicate the portion of the road to the United South High School Panthers.

