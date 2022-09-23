City of Laredo unveils Panthers Avenue

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and United South celebrated the dedication of a new avenue.

In front of students, faculty and staff of United South, the city unveiled Panthers Avenue.

The sign was installed at the intersection of Tampico and Los Presidents Avenue.

It was determined back in May by Laredo City Council to dedicate the portion of the road to the United South High School Panthers.

