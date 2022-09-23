Shop Local
Code 9 Project aims to help unsung heroes with trauma

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Code 9 Project is a National Nonprofit organization that provides education and training to first responders, veterans, and their families to prevent PTSD as well as suicide.

First responders such as firefighters, paramedics and police officers are an important part of the community that we rely on during emergencies.

While our unsung heroes go above and beyond for others, they often forget to take care of themselves in the process.

Code 9 understands how important it is to help our heroes who are at the frontlines protecting others.

The organization has several programs and initiatives that seeks to educate family members on some of the stressors that could potentially trigger a traumatic experience.

For more information on the organization, you can visit there website or contact their helpline at 844-HOPE-247.

