Customs system issues creates heavy traffic on Mines Road
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Traffic is backed up along Mines Road leading to the World Trade Bridge.
According to officials, the Mexican Customs system is currently down at a national level.
As a result, there will be an increase in commercial traffic in the area.
Drivers are being urged to be patient and expect delays.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.