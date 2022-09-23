Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Customs system issues creates heavy traffic on Mines Road

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Traffic is backed up along Mines Road leading to the World Trade Bridge.

According to officials, the Mexican Customs system is currently down at a national level.

As a result, there will be an increase in commercial traffic in the area.

Drivers are being urged to be patient and expect delays.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Webb County Constable Rudy Rodriguez
Former Webb County Constable to spend a year in federal prison
Rollover accident reported near South Laredo High School
Update: Three injured in rollover accident in south Laredo
Three vehicle crash reported on I-35
Three vehicle crash reported on I-35
Joel David Chavez
Man accused of killing Gracy Espinoza appears in court
Ulysses Alejandro Flores wanted by Laredo police
Update: Laredo Police man accused of firing shots near bar area

Latest News

Volunteers needed to help clean Chacon Creek
Volunteers needed to help clean Chacon Creek
TxDOT to hold car seat inspection event
TxDOT to hold car seat inspection event
Rio Grande Study Center comments on river clean up
RGISC concerned about recent river clean-up