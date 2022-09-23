Shop Local
Laredo Police searching for driver accused of hit and run accident

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating the driver responsible for a hit and run accident that caused damages.

The incident happened on Sept. 15 at 120 West Del Mar when the driver of a pickup truck entered a parking lot to make a turn.

During the process, his flatbed trailer hit two parked vehicles.

Later that day, the trailer was found abandoned at the 100 block of Inwood.

There is no registration on the trailer, and it was later impounded.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the truck owner or the trailer, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

