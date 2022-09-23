Mother of Gracy Espinoza responds to Chavez’s request for an extension

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The mother of Gracy Espinoza is venting her frustration after the man accused of killing her daughter requested an extension in the case.

It’s been two years since Gracy was allegedly killed at the hands of her then boyfriend Joel David Chavez. Since then, her mother Mayra Rivera has not received justice for her daughter.

On Thursday, Chavez’s attorney Roberto Balli asked for an extension after new evidence came to light.

Rivera says she doesn’t understand why it is taking so long for this case to go to trial.

“Honestly, I don’t know much about the law but they’re not doing the job the way they’re supposed to. It’s been two years since my daughter died and now, they are saying it might take another year. Why? What are they trying to hide?”, said Rivera.

KGNS reached out to the District Attorney Isidro Alaniz who stated that based on the evidence that has been collected a jury will decide Chavez’s fate.

The final pre-trial for Chavez is currently scheduled for Oct. 3 with jury selection scheduled for Oct. 17.

That could change if the judge grants the extension.

If convicted, he could face anywhere from five years to life in prison.

