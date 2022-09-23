Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Mother of Gracy Espinoza responds to Chavez’s request for an extension

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The mother of Gracy Espinoza is venting her frustration after the man accused of killing her daughter requested an extension in the case.

It’s been two years since Gracy was allegedly killed at the hands of her then boyfriend Joel David Chavez. Since then, her mother Mayra Rivera has not received justice for her daughter.

On Thursday, Chavez’s attorney Roberto Balli asked for an extension after new evidence came to light.

Rivera says she doesn’t understand why it is taking so long for this case to go to trial.

“Honestly, I don’t know much about the law but they’re not doing the job the way they’re supposed to. It’s been two years since my daughter died and now, they are saying it might take another year. Why? What are they trying to hide?”, said Rivera.

KGNS reached out to the District Attorney Isidro Alaniz who stated that based on the evidence that has been collected a jury will decide Chavez’s fate.

The final pre-trial for Chavez is currently scheduled for Oct. 3 with jury selection scheduled for Oct. 17.

That could change if the judge grants the extension.

If convicted, he could face anywhere from five years to life in prison.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Webb County Constable Rudy Rodriguez
Former Webb County Constable to spend a year in federal prison
Rollover accident reported near South Laredo High School
Update: Three injured in rollover accident in south Laredo
Three vehicle crash reported on I-35
Three vehicle crash reported on I-35
Joel David Chavez
Man accused of killing Gracy Espinoza appears in court
Ulysses Alejandro Flores wanted by Laredo police
Update: Laredo Police man accused of firing shots near bar area

Latest News

Rio Grande Study Center comments on river clean up
RGISC concerned about recent river clean-up
Mother of Gracy Espinoza responds to Chavez’s request for an extension
Clean up along the river causes concern
RGISC concerned about recent river clean-up
Municipal Court to hold off-site court proceedings
Municipal Court to hold off-site court proceedings