Municipal Court to hold off-site court proceedings

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Municipal Court Judge Jesus “Chuy” Dominguez will host the next off-site court proceedings at various locations throughout the city.

This program is for those who have trouble attending court during regular business hours.

The upcoming off-site court proceeding will be stationed at the Bruni Plaza Branch Library, located at 1120 San Bernardo on Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For other locations and dates, you can contact the Municipal Court at (956) 794-1680, or visit their website.

