Residents invited to Mercardito Fest

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local business is inviting the community to a day full of crafts, and creations made by local vendors.

The business owners behind Lolita’s Bistro and Bolillos Café are coming together to bring back its Mercadito Festival.

The event brings plenty of local vendors, artists, and activities to the area.

Several artists and vendors will set up shop outside the bistro to sell items such as hats, jewelry, artwork, necklaces and clothing for the whole family to enjoy.

The event will take place this Saturday, Sept. 24th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 6950 McPherson Road.

It’s free and open to the public.

For more information on how to be a part of the event call 956-508-8108.

