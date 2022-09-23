Rollover accident reported near south Laredo high school

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A rollover accident is reported near a high school in south Laredo.

The accident happened at around 9:40 a.m. on Mexico Avenue right next to United South High School.

No word on any injuries at the moment.

Motorists are being advised to drive with caution while crews clean up the area.

