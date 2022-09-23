Shop Local
Rollover accident reported near south Laredo high school

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A rollover accident is reported near a high school in south Laredo.

The accident happened at around 9:40 a.m. on Mexico Avenue right next to United South High School.

No word on any injuries at the moment.

Motorists are being advised to drive with caution while crews clean up the area.

