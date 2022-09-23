LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning it is Friday and today we are looking at a warm and sunny day a high of 96.

For tonight it will be warm and mostly clear with a low of 73. For the weekend we will continue to experience 90 degree temperatures with sunny skies .

Early next week with the return of moisture there’s a slight chance of rain but most place will remain dry.

Also next week, a frontal boundary will drop our humidity levels making it feel comfortable outdoors and not much improvement in high temperatures with 90s still expected however we could see lows drop in the 60s something we haven’t seen in months.

Have a great day and enjoy your weekend.

