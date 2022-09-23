TAMIU to be closed on Sunday due to maintenance
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Operations will be suspended at the TAMIU campus on Sunday Sept. 25.
There will be a scheduled maintenance that will cause a campus-wide electricity outage at the university.
The power outage will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
TAMIU officials advise visitors on campus that access to electricity will only be available to students and employees.
