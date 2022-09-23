Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Traffic congestion reported on I-35 and Mines Road

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are driving on the northbound lane of I-35 prepare to see a high volume of traffic.

The northbound exit 8 from I-35 to connect to Mines Road is closed due to the traffic congestion.

Traffic is backed up on Mines Road leading to the World Trade Bridge.

This is causing a massive gridlock for commercial and residential traffic in the area.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area or expect long delays.

