Traffic congestion reported on I-35 and Mines Road

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are driving on the northbound lane of I-35 prepare to see a high volume of traffic.

The northbound exit 8 from I-35 to connect to Mines Road is closed due to the traffic congestion.

Traffic is backed up on Mines Road leading to the World Trade Bridge.

This is causing a massive gridlock for commercial and residential traffic in the area.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area or expect long delays.

