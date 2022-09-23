TxDOT to hold car seat inspection event
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a quick checkup that can save a life.
On Saturday, the Texas Department of Transportation will be holding its Child Seat Inspection event.
Parents can start lining up as early as 8 a.m. to have a technician inspection their child’s car seat.
It’s on a first come, first serve basis.
Parents and caregivers must have the child present and of course have a car seat for the inspection.
Texas law requires all children under eight years old to be in a car seat unless they are taller than four feet, nine inches.
Failure to do so can result in a ticket up to $250.
The inspections will happen at the rear side of the TxDOT office located on 1817 Bob Bullock.
The event will end at 11:30 a.m.
The inspections are free of charge.
