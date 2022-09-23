Volunteers needed to help clean Chacon Creek

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is partnering with Keep Laredo Beautiful as they look for volunteers to help clean Chacon Creek.

The clean-up will take place on Saturday at 7 a.m.

Volunteers are asked to meet up with organizers at Dryden Park or the M.E. Benavides Sports Complex.

Organizers would like to remind volunteers to wear comfortable clothes and to avoid sandals and open-toed shoes.

If volunteers have any questions, you can call (956) 794-1655.

