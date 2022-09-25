Shop Local
Fire damages mobile homes in El Cenizo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Fire officials are investigating a fire in El Cenizo.

According to the Webb County Fire Department, it happened at 413 Cadena on Saturday.

Three empty mobile homes caught fire.

With the help of the National Guard, firefighters were able to put the flames out.

The fire is being investigated as a possible arson case.

Residents invited to Mercardito Fest
Mother of Gracy Espinoza responds to Chavez’s request for an extension
Motorcyclist injured in accident on Del Mar
