Fire damages mobile homes in El Cenizo

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Fire officials are investigating a fire in El Cenizo.

According to the Webb County Fire Department, it happened at 413 Cadena on Saturday.

Three empty mobile homes caught fire.

With the help of the National Guard, firefighters were able to put the flames out.

The fire is being investigated as a possible arson case.

