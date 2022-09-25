Motorcyclist injured in accident on Del Mar

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A motorcyclist is taken to the hospital after an apparent accident in north Laredo.

The accident happened on Saturday at around 7 p.m. near 424 East Del Mar Boulevard.

According to officers at the scene, a vehicle allegedly hit the motorcyclist causing him to fall.

No word on the severity of his injuries but he was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

