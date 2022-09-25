Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Motorcyclist injured in accident on Del Mar

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A motorcyclist is taken to the hospital after an apparent accident in north Laredo.

The accident happened on Saturday at around 7 p.m. near 424 East Del Mar Boulevard.

According to officers at the scene, a vehicle allegedly hit the motorcyclist causing him to fall.

No word on the severity of his injuries but he was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Webb County Constable Rudy Rodriguez
Former Webb County Constable to spend a year in federal prison
.
Toros with Massive Win over Defending Champs
Rollover accident reported near South Laredo High School
Update: Three injured in rollover accident in south Laredo
Residents invited to Mercardito Fest
Residents invited to Mercardito Fest
Mother of Gracy Espinoza responds to Chavez’s request for an extension
Mother of Gracy Espinoza responds to Chavez’s request for an extension

Latest News

Rio Bravo Fire
Fire damages mobile homes in El Cenizo
A crash was reported.
Six-year-old hit by vehicle in Rio Bravo
.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
.
ALEXANDER VS. PIONEER