Six-year-old hit by vehicle in Rio Bravo
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that happened in Rio Bravo Friday afternoon.
The Laredo Fire Department responded to the intersection of Prada Machine and Highway 83 where they met with a private vehicle that was transporting a six-year-old boy.
The victim was allegedly hit by a vehicle in Rio Bravo.
Paramedics rendered aid and transported the patient to LMC in critical condition.
