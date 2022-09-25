Six-year-old hit by vehicle in Rio Bravo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that happened in Rio Bravo Friday afternoon.

The Laredo Fire Department responded to the intersection of Prada Machine and Highway 83 where they met with a private vehicle that was transporting a six-year-old boy.

The victim was allegedly hit by a vehicle in Rio Bravo.

Paramedics rendered aid and transported the patient to LMC in critical condition.

