CBP officers seeing an increase in people using false documentation

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reporting an increase of violations at the Laredo ports of entry.

The Laredo Sector oversees the entries from Del Rio to Brownsville.

Paul Del Rincon, CBP Assistant Director of Field Operations at the Laredo Field Office, says agents have seen an uptick of people with false birth certificates, counterfeit documentation, and people wrongfully claiming to be a U.S. Citizen while going through customs.

Del Rincon says what worries them the most is an increase in child smuggling.

“A U.S. Citizen will go to Mexico with birth certificates that might belong to their own kids. They will go pick up the kids in Mexico and they’ll present themselves at a port of entry and say these kids are their kids. So, when they officer start to talk to these people, they will notice that maybe these kids are not the U.S. Citizen’s kids then that is when it starts to turn into a child smuggling situation”, said Del Rincon.

He adds anyone found committing such a crime will be federally charged.

