City of Laredo reminds residents about emergency drill at airport

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo International Airport is preparing for its upcoming Tri Annual Disaster Drill.

The drill will be on Wednesday in collaboration with local and federal law enforcement officials as well as first responders.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires that all airports have an updated emergency plan so local officials are advising the community ahead of time, so it doesn’t create a panic on that day.

City of Laredo Communications Administrator Noraida Negron says, “These are live, like if, it’s simulating a live event whether a plane crashes, or anything like that, so if you see a lot of movement around the airport, it is just an exercise and this will happen on Wednesday, early in the morning.”

The training will be held at the cargo area of the airport over on Maher Avenue, so there may be some road closures at that time.

The training will start at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

