LISD celebrates American Sign Language

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Students at Cigarroa High School celebrated the art of sign language.

In recognition of International Week of the Deaf, Cigarroa High School raised awareness through a series of events.

It’s part of a yearly awareness campaign meant to encourage people to learn sign language.

One ASL instructor with the district stresses the importance of learning how to sign, not just for the students but for the community as well.

LISD American Sign Language teacher, Bianca Cubriel says the community is starting to grow.

“It’s very important, we’re seeing more people needing to know sign language in the workforce, for different opportunities, so this is a good opportunity for our students”, said Cubriel.

As of this moment, Cigarroa is the only regional day school for students who are hard of hearing and the only school so far to offer American Sign Language.

