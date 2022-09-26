Man accused of robbing convenience store arrested

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man accused of committing a couple of store robberies is caught.

Laredo Police arrested 19-year-old Daniel Vicente Hinojosa for two counts of aggravated robbery.

The incident was reported on Sept. 20 at around 4:30 p.m. when Hinojosa walked into the store at the 2700 block of South Ejido wearing a mask and all black.

Hinojosa allegedly pointed a weapon at two store clerks, demanded money and made deadly threats.

During that moment, customers ran out of the store and triggered the alarm before the robber could take any money.

After a thorough investigation, authorities identified Hinojosa as the culprit and placed him under arrest.

Police say he was also the suspect of another robbery that happened on August 14th.

