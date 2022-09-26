Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Not sweater weather yet

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS- Good morning we are starting the week warm ;it will be a partly sunny day with a high of 96.

Rain chance will be possible this afternoon , shower will be isolated and some spots will remain dry.

A weak cold front will pass across south Texas today only dropping highs in the low 90s but the big game changer will be the lows in the upper to low 60s.

This front will also bring dry conditions making it feel comfortable outdoors and free of frizzy hair.

Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash was reported.
Six-year-old hit by vehicle in Rio Bravo
Motorcyclist injured in accident on Del Mar
Motorcyclist injured in accident on Del Mar
Rio Bravo Fire
Fire damages mobile homes in El Cenizo
Webb County Constable Rudy Rodriguez
Former Webb County Constable to spend a year in federal prison
Rollover accident reported near South Laredo High School
Update: Three injured in rollover accident in south Laredo

Latest News

Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Much Drier Air, Cool Nights Beginning Tuesday
Warm and drier conditions.
Sunny Day
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
A Fall-like Airmass is Passing by to the North
warm and mostly sunny skies
Fall has begun but the heat doesn’t seem to leave