Not sweater weather yet

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS- Good morning we are starting the week warm ;it will be a partly sunny day with a high of 96.

Rain chance will be possible this afternoon , shower will be isolated and some spots will remain dry.

A weak cold front will pass across south Texas today only dropping highs in the low 90s but the big game changer will be the lows in the upper to low 60s.

This front will also bring dry conditions making it feel comfortable outdoors and free of frizzy hair.

Have a great day.

