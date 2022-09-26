Shop Local
Putin grants Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden

Edward Snowden is shown in an undated photo. He's now a citizen of Russia.
Edward Snowden is shown in an undated photo. He's now a citizen of Russia.(VICE News / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden, according to a decree signed by the Russian leader on Monday.

Snowden is one of 75 foreign nationals listed by the decree as being granted Russian citizenship. The decree was published on an official government website.

Snowden, a former contractor with the U.S. National Security Agency, has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the U.S. after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programs.

He was granted permanent residency in 2020 and said at the time that he planned to apply for Russian citizenship, without renouncing his U.S. citizenship.

Snowden’s lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, told Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti that the former contractor’s wife Lindsay Mills, an American who has been living with him in Russia, will also be applying for a Russian passport.

The couple had a child in December 2020.

Snowden, who has kept a low profile in Russia and occasionally criticized Russian government policies on social media, said in 2019 that he was willing to return to the U.S. if he’s guaranteed a fair trial.

He hasn’t commented on being granted Russian citizenship.

