Rainbow fentanyl being used to target young adults
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - School officials and nonprofit organizations are doing their part to combat the drug crisis in Laredo.

Health experts say a new type of drug called rainbow fentanyl is being spread across the U.S.

These pills look very similar to candy or sidewalk chalk, and they are posing a threat to young people, especially students.

Melissa Mendoza, a license chemical dependency Counselor at LBJ says that fentanyl is one of the most dangerous drugs because it is about 50 times more potent than heroin and has a very high potential for overdose.

“How does addiction start? With first use. That is what can lead to a path toward addiction. Now not everybody gets addicted but there are certain factors for example; if you don’t have a strong support system, if you don’t have a strong family group, if you don’t feel connected, if you don’t treat your mental health, those are all things that can put you on a path toward addiction”, said Mendoza.

While there haven’t been any reports of overdoses due to rainbow fentanyl in our area, Mendoza says that there are several services available to help those battling addiction.

Pillar is one organization that offers Narcan which is a nasal spray that can help save someone’s life in the event of an overdose.

For more information on the services Pillar provides you can head on over and click here.

For more headlines. click here.

