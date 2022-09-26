Scattered Showers, Then Much Lower Humidity

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Scattered showers are moving across south Texas ahead of a cold front that will reach our area after midnight. By dawn, humidity will be much lower. The dry airmass behind the front is a large system, and will be our main weather provider all week long. Daytimes will be sunny and warm with low humidity. temperatures will be around or a little above 90. Nighttime hours will be cooler and dry with temperatures each dawn lowering into the 60′s beginning Wednesday, and perhaps even at dawn Tuesday for some spots.

