Six-year-old boy dies after being run over by truck in Rio Bravo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A six-year-old boy loses his life after he was hit by a pick-up-truck in Rio Bravo over the weekend.

The accident happened on Friday at around 5 p.m. at the 1400 block of Orquidia Lane.

The boy’s stepfather had dropped him off at a relative’s house where he exited the vehicle and went in front of the truck.

The stepfather drove off and allegedly ran over the boy.

Sheriff Cuellar believes the boy’s height played a factor in the accident.

“Apparently the father didn’t see him and uh he ran over him”, said Cuellar. “One of the preliminary things that we are looking at is that the boy was about 46, 47 inches tall and the truck was about 48 so it’s a little bit higher and what happened is that he went around and not seeing him, ran over him”, said Cuellar.

Officials say the boy was dragged for roughly 20 to 30 feet.

He was then transported to LMC in serious condition but later passed away as a result of his injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

