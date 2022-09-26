Support group in Laredo helps those cope with divorce

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Divorce is getting more common, especially for those experiencing hardships as a result of the pandemic.

Divorce is not only a legal process, legally but a mental and emotional one as well.

Throughout recent years, the statistics of divorce rates have varied. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports over a million marriages were filed in the year 2020 across the nation. In 2019, it reported there were over two million and over 630,000 divorces in 2020.

A person is two to three times more likely to go through a divorce themselves if they have been in a family that has been divorced, according to Elizabeth Reyna-Gardner a licensed professional counselor.

She says sometimes people want to sweep stuff under the rug, but that is a big mistake.

“If you haven’t processed the loss of a family unit you will come out with the same issues within another relationship or it’s going to lead to anxiety and depression”, said Reyna-Gardner.

This change could resemble when a person passes away and if children are involved this can affect them as well.

“They go through a lot of anxiety, they sometimes feel like it’s their fault and they are still having mental health issues themselves even leading to depression”, said Reyna-Gardner.

In order for a family to overcome the challenges, Reyna Gardner says they must seek help.

Laredo Church of the Crossroads is offering two different support groups for those going through a divorce.

Children, teens, and adults are welcomed at no cost to receive help processing their emotions.

The group will meet on Mondays and it’s a 12-week course.

Reyna-Gardner says families are welcome to attend to start a journey of healing.

Those interested in attending these support groups can click here.

The church is located at 1301 International Boulevard.

For more information call 956-727-4774.

