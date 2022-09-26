Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Webb County to evenly distribute constable deputies among precincts

File photo: Webb County Constable Precinct One
File photo: Webb County Constable Precinct One(KGNS)
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners made the decision to evenly balance out the number of constables deputies at each of Webb County’s precincts.

Three of the precincts will now have thirteen deputies, while precinct one will have fourteen.

Precinct one originally had 20 deputies, two are going to precinct two and four are heading to precinct three.

The chief deputy of precinct three says they really need the help since that precinct covers a large area from Highway 359 to Highway 59.

“Over there we don’t do much civil process. We do a lot of actual law enforcement. We have a lot of issues with human trafficking. Of course, drugs and money laundering or money transporting so, we handle everything that law enforcement is supposed to handle from domestic violence to kidnappings to break-ins. That’s mainly what we do out there in precinct 3″, said Chief Deputy Luis Tinajero of Constable Precinct Three.

With this move, there is a commitment to have one deputy assigned to the juvenile program on Highway 359.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash was reported.
Six-year-old hit by vehicle in Rio Bravo
Motorcyclist injured in accident on Del Mar
Motorcyclist injured in accident on Del Mar
19-year-old Daniel Vicente Hinojosa
Man accused of robbing convenience store arrested
Rio Bravo Fire
Fire damages mobile homes in El Cenizo

Latest News

Rainbow fentanyl being used to target young adults
Rainbow fentanyl being used to target young adults
Webb County Sherriff Martin Cuellar
Six-year-old boy dies after being run over by truck in Rio Bravo
LISD celebrates American Sign Language
LISD celebrates American Sign Language
LISD celebrates American Sign Language
LISD celebrates American Sign Language