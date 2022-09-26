Webb County to evenly distribute constable deputies among precincts

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners made the decision to evenly balance out the number of constables deputies at each of Webb County’s precincts.

Three of the precincts will now have thirteen deputies, while precinct one will have fourteen.

Precinct one originally had 20 deputies, two are going to precinct two and four are heading to precinct three.

The chief deputy of precinct three says they really need the help since that precinct covers a large area from Highway 359 to Highway 59.

“Over there we don’t do much civil process. We do a lot of actual law enforcement. We have a lot of issues with human trafficking. Of course, drugs and money laundering or money transporting so, we handle everything that law enforcement is supposed to handle from domestic violence to kidnappings to break-ins. That’s mainly what we do out there in precinct 3″, said Chief Deputy Luis Tinajero of Constable Precinct Three.

With this move, there is a commitment to have one deputy assigned to the juvenile program on Highway 359.

