LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a woman wanted for aggravated assault.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 24-year-old Estefina Flores.

She is four feet-10 inches, weighs 110 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Her last known address is the 3100 block of Potomac Loop in Laredo, Texas, 78048.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call 956-415-2878.

All calls will remain anonymous, and you may qualify for a $1,000 reward.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.