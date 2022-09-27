Shop Local
Accused serial killer’s motion to suppress evidence denied

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The statement and evidence gathered by the man accused of killing four women back in 2018 will be part of the trial.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Judge Oscar Hale denied the motion filed by Juan David Ortiz to suppress the search done and testimony he gave the night of his arrest.

During a recent hearing, one of the attorney’s for Ortiz claimed that the search of Ortiz’s vehicle was an illegal search because authorities did not obtain a search warrant for it.

DPS Troopers testified how how Ortiz fled from his vehicle the night of the arrest.

Ortiz’s trial is expected to take place in Bexar County with jury selection on Oct. 21.

