Airport drill to cause closures Wednesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A quick reminder in case you see several law enforcement entities Wednesday at the Laredo International Airport. The city says it’s all part of a drill.

On September 29, the city will practice its response time in case of a crash. Several local and federal agents will be present.

The training will be held at the airport’s cargo area over on Maher Street, so there may be some road closures at the time. The training starts at 9:30 a.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.