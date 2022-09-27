Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Airport drill to cause closures Wednesday

Laredo Airport to conduct training drill in the near future
Laredo Airport to conduct training drill in the near future(KGNS)
By Alex Cano
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A quick reminder in case you see several law enforcement entities Wednesday at the Laredo International Airport. The city says it’s all part of a drill.

On September 29, the city will practice its response time in case of a crash. Several local and federal agents will be present.

The training will be held at the airport’s cargo area over on Maher Street, so there may be some road closures at the time. The training starts at 9:30 a.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Webb County Sherriff Martin Cuellar
Six-year-old boy dies after being run over by truck in Rio Bravo
Police arrested Jacob Keeton after they said he admitted to filming a woman in a tanning room...
Police: Employee arrested for recording woman in Planet Fitness tanning bed room
19-year-old Daniel Vicente Hinojosa
Man accused of robbing convenience store arrested
Laredo Airport to conduct training drill in the near future
City of Laredo reminds residents about emergency drill at airport

Latest News

FDA warns: Don’t cook chicken in NyQuil
FDA warns: Don’t cook chicken in NyQuil
Zabdiel "Zabby" Rincon
Laredo runner takes part in 2022 Berlin Marathon
Registered sex offender caught by Border Patrol
Registered sex offender caught by Border Patrol
Registered sex offender caught by Border Patrol
Registered sex offender caught by Border Patrol