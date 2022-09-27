Diesel spill prompts road closures on San Dario Avenue

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -A chemical spill on the streets is causing closures in central Laredo.

According to Laredo Police, a spill on the roadways has prompted the closure of San Dario Avenue and Baltimore Street.

Authorities say they have closed off the middle and inner lane near San Dario.

The spill is roughly two blocks.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

