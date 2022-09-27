Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Dry Sunny Days, Cool Nights

By Richard Berler
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large dry airmass has moved into south Texas bringing sunshine and much lower humidity. The dry air makes it easy for heat to radiate/escape from the ground to space at night (with no sun to counter this), and temperatures can cool off quite a bit. Temperatures at dawn will be in the 60′s, the first night under 70F since May 25. Dry air allows the surface and lower atmosphere to warm quickly, and afternoon temperatures will reach 90F. This type of weather will occur all week and beyond.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Webb County Sherriff Martin Cuellar
Six-year-old boy dies after being run over by truck in Rio Bravo
Police arrested Jacob Keeton after they said he admitted to filming a woman in a tanning room...
Police: Employee arrested for recording woman in Planet Fitness tanning bed room
19-year-old Daniel Vicente Hinojosa
Man accused of robbing convenience store arrested
Laredo Airport to conduct training drill in the near future
City of Laredo reminds residents about emergency drill at airport

Latest News

sunny and dry conditions
Warm pleasant day
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Scattered Showers, Then Much Lower Humidity
rain chances
Not sweater weather yet
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Much Drier Air, Cool Nights Beginning Tuesday