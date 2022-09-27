Dry Sunny Days, Cool Nights

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large dry airmass has moved into south Texas bringing sunshine and much lower humidity. The dry air makes it easy for heat to radiate/escape from the ground to space at night (with no sun to counter this), and temperatures can cool off quite a bit. Temperatures at dawn will be in the 60′s, the first night under 70F since May 25. Dry air allows the surface and lower atmosphere to warm quickly, and afternoon temperatures will reach 90F. This type of weather will occur all week and beyond.

