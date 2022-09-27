Shop Local
FDA warns: Don’t cook chicken in NyQuil

By KGNS Staff and CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Food and Drug Administration has a warning for people, one the agency probably did not expect to need to make: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil.

A new social media challenge is encouraging young people to cook poultry in the basic ingredients of NyQuil and other over-the-counter cough products.

The trend is dangerous even if you don’t eat the chicken.

The FDA says boiling medication can change its properties, making it more concentrated. Just breathing it in can damage your lungs.

Veronica Jimenez with SCAN said, ”There are a lot of kids that want to go viral with their videos so they go to those extremes and they do dangerous things. Parents should be aware of that and talk to their kids because sometimes we don’t know what they’re doing or what they’re posting. So we need to be very aware of that.”

This is not the only dangerous challenge involving OTC meds. The FDA says teens have died during the “Benadryl challenge,” which includes taking a lot of the meds to hallucinate.

