Laredo Homeless Coalition discuss possible expansion at Bethany House

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Homeless Coalition meets every month to discuss issues that affect the un-housed community.

Many organizations that deal with the homeless population attend the meeting such as Border Region Behavioral Health Center and Bethany House of Laredo.

Officials with Bethany House say the organization helps about 15 families and about 40 individuals on a daily basis.

One of the topics discussed during Tuesday’s meeting was the expansion plan for the organization.

Jerry Alvarado with the homeless coalition says part of the expansion is to have a lot of agencies come together.

“So were all together, if somebody needs assistance with housing, well the housing authority is there, next door, the next office. If they need services from border region then we’re there, for scan we’re right next to each other”, said Alvarado.

Currently the coalition is looking to purchase some land that is located near the current location of Bethany House.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.