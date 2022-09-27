Laredo runner takes part in 2022 Berlin Marathon

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Zabdiel Zabby Rincon is a hard worker, a father of four and an avid runner.

What started out as an extra-curricular activity to stay in shape evolved into a passion that one day led him to put his skills to the test.

Rincon says he started running just out of curiosity and then grew a passion for the sport.

“I started working on my first 5K, then a half marathon, then a full marathon, which was Chicago, my first one after that I loved it, it became a passion to me”, said Rincon.

After completing the Chicago Marathon back in 2019, Rincon had his mind set on another run in Germany; however, that goal was put on hold for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the minor delay, Rincon continued to pound the pavement as he trained for his next European adventure.

With the help of his coach and the local running group Laredo Pace Setters, Rincon prepared for 14 weeks for the day he would run up and down the streets of Berlin.

“The way it worked out is that the coach would send me the schedule every month and we would go steady as we were progressing, we were getting better and better and finally we got the goal done”, said Rincon.

On Sunday, Sept. 25th Zabby took part in the BMW Berlin Marathon where he finished at 5 hours 25 minutes and 38 seconds, his own personal record.

“My goal was to PR to get my own personal record back from Chicago and that’s exactly what I did almost an hour, that was great”, said Rincon.

And for any fellow athletes hoping to go the distance on an international, or local scale, Rincon advises others to keep running up that hill.

“You got to start slow to begin with, the training process is anywhere between to 14 weeks, 18 weeks it all depends on what your goal is”, said Rincon.

Mr. Rincon is already thinking about his next marathon in Tokyo, London, New York and he is saving Boston for last.

